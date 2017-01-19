Traffic Alert: Crash involving Scat bus leaves 1 injured in Titusville
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving SCAT bus leaves 1 injured in Titusville One person seriously injured in crash involving Space Coast Area Transit bus Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jDFPtm Motorists may want to avoid Garden Street as Titusville police investigate an apparent head-on collision involving a Space Coast Area Transit bus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Multi Family Yard Sale Saturday and Sunday
|Jan 12
|everyones talking
|1
|Amber Blankenship
|Jan 7
|Daddyrandy
|1
|moving
|Jan 7
|Daddywood
|4
|Two Brevard women netted in sex sting
|Jan 7
|A concerned citizen
|1
|Titusville bike/pedestrian bridge opens (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Talking in Titusv...
|4
|Has anyone had any dealing with A Beeline towing? (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|TheReal434
|2
|Larry Joy
|Nov '16
|Lisa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Titusville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC