Titusville sewer break leaks 14,000 g...

Titusville sewer break leaks 14,000 gallons of sewage into Indian...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Click Orlando

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A broken sewer pipe released 14,000 gallons of raw sewage Tuesday into a storm water system that flows ino the Indian River Lagoon, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Click Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Titusville Plant Swap Group Jan 25 Everyone is talking 1
laura potato Jan 24 friend 1
Multi Family Yard Sale Saturday and Sunday Jan 12 everyones talking 1
Amber Blankenship Jan 7 Daddyrandy 1
moving Jan 7 Daddywood 4
News Two Brevard women netted in sex sting Jan 7 A concerned citizen 1
News Titusville bike/pedestrian bridge opens (May '16) Dec '16 Talking in Titusv... 4
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,053 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC