Titusville school evacuated as police investigate threat

1 hr ago

Titusville school evacuated as police investigate threat Titusville police are searching the campus of Astronaut High School as a result of an unspecified investigation Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jz5cwh Astronaut High School has been placed on a code black status and its students evacuated as Titusville police bring in bomb-sniffing dogs to search the building following a possible threat. The 1,100-student campus at 800 War Eagle Boulevard was evacuated about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday with students and faculty led out to the nearby football field.

