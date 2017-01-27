School official: No threat found at Cocoa High
After a threat was made to Cocoa High School Friday morning, the Cocoa Police Department investigated and found it to be "unsubstantiated." School official: No threat found at Cocoa High After a threat was made to Cocoa High School Friday morning, the Cocoa Police Department investigated and found it to be "unsubstantiated."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Titusville Plant Swap Group
|Jan 25
|Everyone is talking
|1
|laura potato
|Jan 24
|friend
|1
|Multi Family Yard Sale Saturday and Sunday
|Jan 12
|everyones talking
|1
|Amber Blankenship
|Jan 7
|Daddyrandy
|1
|moving
|Jan 7
|Daddywood
|4
|Two Brevard women netted in sex sting
|Jan '17
|A concerned citizen
|1
|Titusville bike/pedestrian bridge opens (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Talking in Titusv...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Titusville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC