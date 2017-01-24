Police: Teen charged in Titusville shooting
Police: Teen charged in Titusville shooting The 14-year-old boy was charged with two separate shooting this month Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2kqpEMR Police charged a 14-year-old boy with a shooting last week following a car pursuit that led from Titusville to Viera. The teen had also been charged earlier this month with a shooting on Roosevelt Street, Titusville police said.
