Police: Sex predator booked in Titusville sex scheme

A 41-year-old court-designated sexual predator is back behind bars after Titusville detectives said he solicited nude photos from a woman then arranged an illicit photo shoot before threatening to expose her if she didn't comply with his demands for sex. "It's all a part of the investigation right now," said Amy Matthews, spokeswoman for the Titusville Police Department.

