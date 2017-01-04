Police: Sex predator booked in Titusv...

Police: Sex predator booked in Titusville sex scheme

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Florida Today

Police said man convinced woman to send him nude photos, take illicit photo shoot with him while demanding sex and cash Police: Sex predator booked in Titusville sex scheme Police said man convinced woman to send him nude photos, take illicit photo shoot with him while demanding sex and cash Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hSGXrC A 41-year-old court-designated sexual predator is back behind bars after Titusville detectives said he solicited nude photos from a woman then arranged an illicit photo shoot before threatening to expose her if she didn't comply with his demands for sex. "It's all a part of the investigation right now," said Amy Matthews, spokeswoman for the Titusville Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving Dec 25 gonecraz 3
News Titusville bike/pedestrian bridge opens (May '16) Dec 25 Talking in Titusv... 4
Has anyone had any dealing with A Beeline towing? (Oct '15) Dec 20 TheReal434 2
Larry Joy Nov '16 Lisa 1
Xmas Affordable Loan Offer At Your Door Step Ap... Nov '16 contactjanepoon 1
Bill and his Candy Nov '16 SickenedByLosers 2
Missing Person Nov '16 Crying Eyes 1
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,124 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,646

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC