Police dogs track down Titusville robbery suspect

A 20-year-old Titusville man remains in custody Tuesday after authorities said he was subdued by police dogs responding to reports of a robbery at a retail store. Javonte Darnay Harris was charged with robbery and grand theft after Titusville police officers were called out to the Family Dollar Store, 708 Cheney Highway, to investigate reports of a robbery late Sunday afternoon.

