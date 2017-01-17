Nonverbal Boy Shares Unbreakable Bond with Deaf Dog
A 6-year-old boy who communicates through sign language has found a new best friend in a deaf foster dog. "It was immediate the way she reacted to my son," mom Brandi Guillet of Cocoa, Florida, told ABC News.
