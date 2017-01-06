New hotel, restaurants coming to Titu...

New hotel, restaurants coming to Titusville in 2017 New developments in Titusville include a new Marriott hotel, an apartment complex, Cumberland Farms and restaurants Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jd7kGL A host of new developments are on the horizon for Titusville as the town continues to bounce back. Big job announcements highlighted Titusville's 2016, with Embraer, OneWeb, Blue Origin and Lockheed Martin all announcing expansion efforts that would positively affect the city.

