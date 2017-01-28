NASA opens exhibit on 50th anniversar...

NASA opens exhibit on 50th anniversary of Apollo 1 fire

NASA opened an exhibit Friday honoring the astronauts in the Apollo 1 fire - 50 years to the day they died. This Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 photo provided by NASA shows part of the Apollo 1 exhibit at the Kennedy Space Center in Titusville, Fla.

