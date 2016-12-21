Masterpiece Design Group Adds Another Major Award to Design Portfolio

The Central Florida firm helps longtime Space Coast and Solar Energy builder LifeStyle Homes win prestigious Platinum Award in 2016 HBCA Parade of Homes WINTER PARK, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, January 1, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Masterpiece Design Group , a full-service, Winter Park design firm that has helped its homebuilding clients from around the country garner numerous industry awards over the years, has added one of Brevard County's oldest and most innovative builders to that list. LifeStyle Homes , which has been building in Brevard County for more than 32 years, captured a prestigious Platinum Award in the recent 2016 HBCA Parade of Homes for its solar-powered St. Thomas model in Viera.

