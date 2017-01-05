Local Sears escape latest closures
Local Sears escape latest closures It looks like the local Sears operations are staying open for now Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hWZrXV Sears is closing 42 stores across the United States but the Titusville, Merritt Square Mall and Melbourne stores are staying open. TITUSVILLE As major retailers continue to shed stores in 2017, it looks like the local Sears operations are staying open for now.
