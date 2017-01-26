Hundreds honor 3 astronauts lost in A...

Hundreds honor 3 astronauts lost in Apollo fire 50 years ago

From left, Sheryl Chaffee, daughter of Roger Chaffee; Thad Altman, president of the Astronauts Memorial Foundation; Lowell Grissom, brother of Virgil Grissom; and Bonnie Baer, daughter of Ed White, carry a wreath to the base of the Space Mirror Memorial at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Moonwalkers and dozens of others who took part in NASA's Apollo program paid tribute to the three astronauts killed in a fire 50 years ago.

