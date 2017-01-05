Former worker part of Titusville rest...

Former worker part of Titusville restaurant robbery

1 hr ago Read more: Florida Today

Former worker part of Titusville restaurant robbery Police still looking for other suspects Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hX8vMx TITUSVILLE - Police continue to look for other suspects in last month's Ice House Foods restaurant robbery, which involved a former employee, according to his arrest affidavit. Titusville Police detectives said Andrew Allen Leighton, 31, of Titusville became a person of interest in the Dec. 12 robbery after the owner of the store identified him in the surveillance video of the crime.

