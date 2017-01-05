Former worker part of Titusville restaurant robbery
Former worker part of Titusville restaurant robbery Police still looking for other suspects Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hX8vMx TITUSVILLE - Police continue to look for other suspects in last month's Ice House Foods restaurant robbery, which involved a former employee, according to his arrest affidavit. Titusville Police detectives said Andrew Allen Leighton, 31, of Titusville became a person of interest in the Dec. 12 robbery after the owner of the store identified him in the surveillance video of the crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving
|Dec 25
|gonecraz
|3
|Titusville bike/pedestrian bridge opens (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Talking in Titusv...
|4
|Has anyone had any dealing with A Beeline towing? (Oct '15)
|Dec 20
|TheReal434
|2
|Larry Joy
|Nov '16
|Lisa
|1
|Xmas Affordable Loan Offer At Your Door Step Ap...
|Nov '16
|contactjanepoon
|1
|Bill and his Candy
|Nov '16
|SickenedByLosers
|2
|Missing Person
|Nov '16
|Crying Eyes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Titusville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC