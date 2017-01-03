Former chief ranger at Canaveral Seas...

Former chief ranger at Canaveral Seashore charged with battery

1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

The former chief ranger at Canaveral National Seashore has been charged with first-degree misdemeanor battery after he was accused of grabbing another ranger, pressing himself against her and kissing her against her will. Edwin Rafael Correa, 50, was charged Wednesday following the investigation into the incident that police said occurred just over a year ago in New Smyrna Beach.

Titusville, FL

