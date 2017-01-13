Dogs from Merritt Island house fire m...

Dogs from Merritt Island house fire moved to SPCA

8 min ago Read more: Florida Today

Dogs from Merritt Island house fire moved to SPCA Seven Australian Shepherds survived the blaze that killed 50 other animals Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2itVhXN TITUSVILLE - Some of the dogs that survived a blaze at a Merritt Island home were taken in Friday by the SPCA of Brevard in Titusville, officials there said. The dogs - seven Australian Shepherds - seem to be fairly healthy, with the exception of some skin conditions and a couple being possibly blind and/or deaf, said Susan Naylor, public relations coordinator for the SPCA.

Titusville, FL

