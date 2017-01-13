Dogs from Merritt Island house fire moved to SPCA
Dogs from Merritt Island house fire moved to SPCA Seven Australian Shepherds survived the blaze that killed 50 other animals Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2itVhXN TITUSVILLE - Some of the dogs that survived a blaze at a Merritt Island home were taken in Friday by the SPCA of Brevard in Titusville, officials there said. The dogs - seven Australian Shepherds - seem to be fairly healthy, with the exception of some skin conditions and a couple being possibly blind and/or deaf, said Susan Naylor, public relations coordinator for the SPCA.
