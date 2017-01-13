CareerSource Brevard relaxes dress code

CareerSource Brevard relaxes dress code

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Florida Today

CareerSource Brevard relaxes dress code ROCKLEDGE - CareerSource Brevard is starting 2017 aimed at being more user friendly. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jFCdn8 It has re-opened its job centers on Fridays and is relaxing its dress code so those using CareerSource Brevard's others services - those not interviewing with a company, at least - can now wear shorts, sandals and flip flops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Multi Family Yard Sale Saturday and Sunday Thu everyones talking 1
Amber Blankenship Jan 7 Daddyrandy 1
moving Jan 7 Daddywood 4
News Two Brevard women netted in sex sting Jan 7 A concerned citizen 1
News Titusville bike/pedestrian bridge opens (May '16) Dec 25 Talking in Titusv... 4
Has anyone had any dealing with A Beeline towing? (Oct '15) Dec 20 TheReal434 2
Larry Joy Nov '16 Lisa 1
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Brevard County was issued at January 14 at 4:13AM EST

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,789 • Total comments across all topics: 277,892,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC