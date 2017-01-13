CareerSource Brevard relaxes dress code
CareerSource Brevard relaxes dress code ROCKLEDGE - CareerSource Brevard is starting 2017 aimed at being more user friendly. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jFCdn8 It has re-opened its job centers on Fridays and is relaxing its dress code so those using CareerSource Brevard's others services - those not interviewing with a company, at least - can now wear shorts, sandals and flip flops.
