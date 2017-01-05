California Tortilla closes; El Leoncito to open soon
California Tortilla closes; El Leoncito to open soon California Tortilla, a fresh Tex-Mex restaurant that opened last summer, closed suddenly this week. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2j8YR7a California Tortilla, which opened last summer at the Pineda Landings shopping plaza on Wickham Road, at the intersection of Jordan Blass Drive in Suntree., closed abruptly this week.
