California Tortilla closes; El Leonci...

California Tortilla closes; El Leoncito to open soon

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Florida Today

California Tortilla closes; El Leoncito to open soon California Tortilla, a fresh Tex-Mex restaurant that opened last summer, closed suddenly this week. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2j8YR7a California Tortilla, which opened last summer at the Pineda Landings shopping plaza on Wickham Road, at the intersection of Jordan Blass Drive in Suntree., closed abruptly this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amber Blankenship Sat Daddyrandy 1
moving Sat Daddywood 4
News Two Brevard women netted in sex sting Sat A concerned citizen 1
News Titusville bike/pedestrian bridge opens (May '16) Dec 25 Talking in Titusv... 4
Has anyone had any dealing with A Beeline towing? (Oct '15) Dec 20 TheReal434 2
Larry Joy Nov '16 Lisa 1
Xmas Affordable Loan Offer At Your Door Step Ap... Nov '16 contactjanepoon 1
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,274 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,979

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC