Brevard School Board hears proposal on new schools
A combination of portables, attendance boundary changes, classroom additions, reopening of closed schools and the construction of new schools could solve overcrowding problems in Brevard County.
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Titusville Plant Swap Group
|Wed
|Everyone is talking
|1
|laura potato
|Jan 24
|friend
|1
|Multi Family Yard Sale Saturday and Sunday
|Jan 12
|everyones talking
|1
|Amber Blankenship
|Jan 7
|Daddyrandy
|1
|moving
|Jan 7
|Daddywood
|4
|Two Brevard women netted in sex sting
|Jan 7
|A concerned citizen
|1
|Titusville bike/pedestrian bridge opens (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Talking in Titusv...
|4
