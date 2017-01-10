Brevard ranks high for pedestrian dan...

Brevard ranks high for pedestrian danger, study says

A new report says that Brevard County is the second most dangerous metro area in the country for pedestrians. The only metro area ahead of Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville on the ranking is Cape Coral-Fort Myers, and Florida is home to eight of the 10 most dangerous metro areas in the country, making it the least safe state for pedestrians

