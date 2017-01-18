Airborne 01.18.17: AirVenture 2017, King Schools Drone Test, Tico Warbirds

AirVenture is many things to many people, and not the least of these is the story of historic flights and great aviators as well as the latest innovations to be found in recreational aviation. In order to highlight all of these, EAA has adopted a "theme format" to make it easier for individuals to find what it is that interests them the most at EAA AirVenture 2017.

