Woman uses pickup to run over woman in Melbourne road rage

Thursday Dec 15

Woman uses pickup to run over woman in Melbourne road rage Titusville woman charged with running over a woman with her pickup following Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hS66j8 A late-night confrontation landed a 53-year-old Titusville woman in jail after Melbourne police said she used her pickup truck to run over a woman who got out of her car and shouted for her would-be assailant to stop following her. Kathy Jones was charged with aggravated battery with a motor vehicle.

