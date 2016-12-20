Titusville woman wounded after gift gun goes off The woman's condition was not immediately known Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2i5OpAT A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday morning after a loaded .22 caliber handgun given as a gift accidentally fired off a round into the thigh, Titusville police reported. The unidentified woman apparently did not know the gun was loaded and was in the bedroom when she was struck in her right leg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.