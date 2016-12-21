Soldier surprises 8 siblings at Oak P...

Soldier surprises 8 siblings at Oak Park Elementary for Christmas

Wednesday Dec 21

Soldier surprises 8 siblings at Oak Park Elementary for Christmas After months away, Army Specialist Anthony Foster surprised his brother and sisters at Oak Park Elementary. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2ibLYgo A Titusville soldier on leave visits his siblings at Oak Park elementary for a surprise visit home for the holidays.

