Photos: Arrest mugshots 12-6-16

Photos: Arrest mugshots 12-6-16

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Florida Today

James Noble, 20, of Merritt Island, charges: Dealing in stolen property; unarmed burglary of unoccupied dwelling; grand theft from dwelling >100 $100 100 $100 100 $100 5k William Martin, 34, of Palm Bay, charges: Non support of children or spouse; poss firearm/weapon/ammo by convicted felon; grand theft firearm from bldg; dealing in stolen property; false verification ownership to pawnbroker>$300. Richie Mcdonnell, 53, of Cocoa, charges: Leave scene of a crash with property damage; driving while license suspended with knowledge ; resist officer without violence; possession of controlled substance without prescription; poss drug paraphernalia/equipment w residue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Has anyone had any dealing with A Beeline towing? (Oct '15) Dec 20 TheReal434 2
moving Dec 10 gonecraz 1
Larry Joy Nov 28 Lisa 1
Xmas Affordable Loan Offer At Your Door Step Ap... Nov 25 contactjanepoon 1
Bill and his Candy Nov '16 SickenedByLosers 2
Missing Person Nov '16 Crying Eyes 1
Obama care the truth (Sep '14) Nov '16 Well now grow a set 3
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,160 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,981

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC