Photos: Arrest mugshots 12-6-16

James Noble, 20, of Merritt Island, charges: Dealing in stolen property; unarmed burglary of unoccupied dwelling; grand theft from dwelling >100 $100 100 $100 100 $100 5k William Martin, 34, of Palm Bay, charges: Non support of children or spouse; poss firearm/weapon/ammo by convicted felon; grand theft firearm from bldg; dealing in stolen property; false verification ownership to pawnbroker>$300. Richie Mcdonnell, 53, of Cocoa, charges: Leave scene of a crash with property damage; driving while license suspended with knowledge ; resist officer without violence; possession of controlled substance without prescription; poss drug paraphernalia/equipment w residue.

