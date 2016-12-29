Photos: Arrest mugshots 12-28

Photos: Arrest mugshots 12-28

Thursday Dec 29

Kristin Cox, 25, of Cocoa, charges: Vop on site. Taylor Orrison, 34, of Melbourne, charges: Dealing in stolen property; utter forged bill check draft or note; grand theft from dwelling>100 Kevin Pope, 29, of Titusville, charges: Resist officer without violence; false verification ownership to pawnbroker <$300; dealing in stolen property; grand theft.

