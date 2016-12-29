Photos: Arrest mugshots 12-28
Photos: Arrest mugshots 12-28 Kristin Cox, 25, of Cocoa, charges: Vop on site. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2iI6EZm Taylor Orrison, 34, of Melbourne, charges: Dealing in stolen property; utter forged bill check draft or note; grand theft from dwelling>100 Kevin Pope, 29, of Titusville, charges: Resist officer without violence; false verification ownership to pawnbroker <$300; dealing in stolen property; grand theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving
|Dec 25
|gonecraz
|3
|Titusville bike/pedestrian bridge opens (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Talking in Titusv...
|4
|Has anyone had any dealing with A Beeline towing? (Oct '15)
|Dec 20
|TheReal434
|2
|Larry Joy
|Nov '16
|Lisa
|1
|Xmas Affordable Loan Offer At Your Door Step Ap...
|Nov '16
|contactjanepoon
|1
|Bill and his Candy
|Nov '16
|SickenedByLosers
|2
|Missing Person
|Nov '16
|Crying Eyes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Titusville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC