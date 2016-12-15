First health clinic for Brevard schools employees opens The first of three health clinics for Brevard Public Schools employees opened Wednesday. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hTwkBW School Board member Andy Ziegler, who pushed for on-site employee clinics for six years, gets a checkup at the Viera location on opening day Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.