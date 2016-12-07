Divided Brevard County Commission OKs...

Divided Brevard County Commission OKs night meetings

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Florida Today

Divided Brevard County Commission OKs night meetings The three new Brevard County commissioners voted as a bloc to move many commission meetings to the evening, Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2gUY8c0 District 5 Brevard County Commissioner Kristine Isnardi spearheaded the plan to schedule the first County Commission meeting of each month to start at 6 p.m. The three new Brevard County commissioners voted as a bloc to move many of their meetings to the evening, overriding the opposition of the two returning commissioners.

