Divided Brevard County Commission OKs night meetings

The three new Brevard County commissioners voted as a bloc to move many commission meetings to the evening, District 5 Brevard County Commissioner Kristine Isnardi spearheaded the plan to schedule the first County Commission meeting of each month to start at 6 p.m. The three new Brevard County commissioners voted as a bloc to move many of their meetings to the evening, overriding the opposition of the two returning commissioners.

