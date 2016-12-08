Brigitta Hawkins to get award; Toy collection
Brigitta Hawkins to get award; Toy collection Organization honors local lawyer; Pilots collecting toys; Palm Bay chamber dinner Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hoqCYI Brigitta Hawkins, a Titusville-based lawyer and founder of the Space Coast Community Law School seminars, will receive the 2017 Florida Bar President's Pro Bono Service Award for the 18th Judicial Circuit, which includes Brevard and Seminole counties. This award is given to an attorney for each of the state's 20 judicial circuits, as well as to a lawyer who is an out-of state Florida Bar member.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has anyone had any dealing with A Beeline towing? (Oct '15)
|Dec 20
|TheReal434
|2
|moving
|Dec 10
|gonecraz
|1
|Larry Joy
|Nov 28
|Lisa
|1
|Xmas Affordable Loan Offer At Your Door Step Ap...
|Nov 25
|contactjanepoon
|1
|Bill and his Candy
|Nov '16
|SickenedByLosers
|2
|Missing Person
|Nov '16
|Crying Eyes
|1
|Obama care the truth (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|Well now grow a set
|3
Find what you want!
Search Titusville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC