Brigitta Hawkins to get award; Toy collection Organization honors local lawyer; Pilots collecting toys; Palm Bay chamber dinner Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hoqCYI Brigitta Hawkins, a Titusville-based lawyer and founder of the Space Coast Community Law School seminars, will receive the 2017 Florida Bar President's Pro Bono Service Award for the 18th Judicial Circuit, which includes Brevard and Seminole counties. This award is given to an attorney for each of the state's 20 judicial circuits, as well as to a lawyer who is an out-of state Florida Bar member.

