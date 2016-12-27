Accident spills treated 'waste' on major Titusville roadway
Accident spills treated 'waste' on major Titusville roadway The 'bio-solid' human waste was cleaned up during the lunchtime rush Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hqnA9i Treated waste was cleaned from the roadway following an accident at the intersection of Singleton Avenue and Garden Street in Titusville. Nearly 25 to 30 pounds of treated solid waste has been cleaned up along a busy Titusville street after spilling out of a dump truck attempting to avoid a crash, officials report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving
|Dec 25
|gonecraz
|3
|Titusville bike/pedestrian bridge opens (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Talking in Titusv...
|4
|Has anyone had any dealing with A Beeline towing? (Oct '15)
|Dec 20
|TheReal434
|2
|Larry Joy
|Nov '16
|Lisa
|1
|Xmas Affordable Loan Offer At Your Door Step Ap...
|Nov '16
|contactjanepoon
|1
|Bill and his Candy
|Nov '16
|SickenedByLosers
|2
|Missing Person
|Nov '16
|Crying Eyes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Titusville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC