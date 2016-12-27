Accident spills treated 'waste' on major Titusville roadway The 'bio-solid' human waste was cleaned up during the lunchtime rush Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hqnA9i Treated waste was cleaned from the roadway following an accident at the intersection of Singleton Avenue and Garden Street in Titusville. Nearly 25 to 30 pounds of treated solid waste has been cleaned up along a busy Titusville street after spilling out of a dump truck attempting to avoid a crash, officials report.

