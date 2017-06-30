Fundraising committee organize for California library

The Elia Wood Paegelow Foundation is preparing for a major fundraising effort to provide support for the Wood Place Library, according to information presented last week at the California United Church of Christ fellowship hall. Attorney John Kay, who has served on the Elia Wood Paegelow Foundation Board, said the focus of the foundation and the Friends of the Library must be to move forward with the Wood Place Library in California, to keep it operating and working toward a city library tax, then toward a county library tax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.