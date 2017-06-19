Continuation given for hearing on lib...

Continuation given for hearing on library issues

1 hr ago Read more: News Tribune

Special Judge Donald Barnes ordered Thursday's Moniteau County Circuit Court hearing concerning issues related to library service in Moniteau County to be continued. The objective of Thursday's hearing was to deal with a motion by Receiver Ralph Gaw to "determine allowability and priority of claims."

