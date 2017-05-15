Gaw explains library receivership pro...

Gaw explains library receivership process

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: News Tribune

With the agreement of the parties, Special Judge Donald Barnes on March 28 named retired Tipton attorney H. Ralph Gaw as the receiver in the Moniteau County Library District case. Barnes made the appointment in a two-page order that noted his 11-page, Feb. 21 order had dissolved the district, making a receiver necessary to "administer and liquidate the assets of the district."

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tipton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daniel Bebermeyer (Jun '10) Apr 25 CopperCreek 11
ivy bend (Sep '10) Apr '17 Anom 52
Dawn smith? Jan '17 Anom 3
Blazzing Saddles (Apr '14) Dec '16 Clem 9
Old mechanic shop (Sep '16) Dec '16 Stupid Obama Bitches 17
News Schnakenberg-Stevens Engagement Nov '16 Yeahyeah 1
Old house/sanatorium on Hwy W question (Jul '13) Nov '16 Dirty Harry 31
See all Tipton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tipton Forum Now

Tipton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tipton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Tipton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,077,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC