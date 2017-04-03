One dead in Moniteau County crash

Missouri Highway Patrol reports show the crash occurred on Missouri 5, about a mile north of Route NN, around 1:20 p.m. Manix Schmidt, 29, Syracuse, was going south in the northbound lane of 5, passing a vehicle, while Michael Claas, 41, Tipton, was going north in the northbound lane. Schmidt, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.