One dead in Moniteau County crash
Missouri Highway Patrol reports show the crash occurred on Missouri 5, about a mile north of Route NN, around 1:20 p.m. Manix Schmidt, 29, Syracuse, was going south in the northbound lane of 5, passing a vehicle, while Michael Claas, 41, Tipton, was going north in the northbound lane. Schmidt, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tipton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ivy bend (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Anom
|52
|Dawn smith?
|Jan '17
|Anom
|3
|Blazzing Saddles (Apr '14)
|Dec '16
|Clem
|9
|Old mechanic shop (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Stupid Obama Bitches
|17
|Schnakenberg-Stevens Engagement
|Nov '16
|Yeahyeah
|1
|Old house/sanatorium on Hwy W question (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|Dirty Harry
|31
|mrs schehr (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|Bumper
|38
