Four killed in four different accidents during weekend

A Warrensburg teenager was killed in a single-vehicle accident at 9:05 a.m. Friday in Johnson County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Ashley J. Simons, 17, was driving west on state Route 13 near NE 550th Road when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and into a lake.
