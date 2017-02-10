Write-in time: Moniteau votes face sh...

Write-in time: Moniteau votes face shortage of candidates

Read more: News Tribune

Clarksburg tops the list - no one filed to run for the offices of mayor, North Ward alderman or South Ward alderman. Even Tipton and the Prairie Home R-5 School Board did not escape the lack of candidates.

