Tipton residents seeking new library tax

Since last month's circuit court ruling that the 19-year-old Moniteau County Library District wasn't created legally, some Tipton residents have launched a petition drive to create a new, inside-Tipton's-city-limits library tax to support the city's Price James Library and keep it going. The group, the Friends of the Price James Library, sponsors the petition campaign and is asking registered voters who live inside Tipton's city limits to sign their petition - 3-7 p.m. today or 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Willow Fork Restaurant Building at the corner of Missouri 5 and U.S. 50 in Tipton.

