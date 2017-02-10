Receiver named to administer library ...

Receiver named to administer library district liquidation

News Tribune

Retired Tipton attorney H. Ralph Gaw - who lives in Glenstead, in Morgan County - has been named the Moniteau County Library District's receiver. Special Judge Donald Barnes made the appointment in a two-page order released Thursday, noting his Feb. 21 order had dissolved the district, making a receiver necessary to "administer and liquidate the assets of the district."

Tipton, MO

