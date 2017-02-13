Missing High Point teen, dog found safe

Missing High Point teen, dog found safe

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News Tribune

Moniteau County authorities on Monday located an injured High Point teenager who was reported missing Sunday night with her older black Labrador dog. An active search for the 14-year-old girl began at 11 p.m., about an hour and a half after she was reported last seen walking down Fish Farm Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tipton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ivy bend (Sep '10) Feb 7 DEA 46
Dawn smith? Jan '17 Anom 3
Blazzing Saddles (Apr '14) Dec '16 Clem 9
Old mechanic shop Dec '16 Stupid Obama Bitches 17
News Schnakenberg-Stevens Engagement Nov '16 Yeahyeah 1
Old house/sanatorium on Hwy W question (Jul '13) Nov '16 Dirty Harry 31
mrs schehr (Apr '11) Oct '16 Bumper 38
See all Tipton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tipton Forum Now

Tipton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tipton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tipton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,514 • Total comments across all topics: 278,842,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC