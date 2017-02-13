Missing High Point teen, dog found safe
Moniteau County authorities on Monday located an injured High Point teenager who was reported missing Sunday night with her older black Labrador dog. An active search for the 14-year-old girl began at 11 p.m., about an hour and a half after she was reported last seen walking down Fish Farm Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tipton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ivy bend (Sep '10)
|Feb 7
|DEA
|46
|Dawn smith?
|Jan '17
|Anom
|3
|Blazzing Saddles (Apr '14)
|Dec '16
|Clem
|9
|Old mechanic shop
|Dec '16
|Stupid Obama Bitches
|17
|Schnakenberg-Stevens Engagement
|Nov '16
|Yeahyeah
|1
|Old house/sanatorium on Hwy W question (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|Dirty Harry
|31
|mrs schehr (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|Bumper
|38
Find what you want!
Search Tipton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC