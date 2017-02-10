California library closes for March
The Moniteau County Library @ Wood Place has closed, at least for March, Director Connie Walker said Monday in a statement. "The litigation between the City of Tipton and the Moniteau County Library District ended a ruling by Judge Donald Barnes, which dissolved the Moniteau County Library District," Walker noted in the statement.
