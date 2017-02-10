10 people arrested in Moniteau County...

10 people arrested in Moniteau County drug investigation

The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office, Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and Tipton Police Department served two search warrants in Latham and one in Tipton. "I want to make this very clear, if you sell drugs in Moniteau County, we will come for you and use any legal means at our disposal to make sure that you answer for your crimes," said Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley, referring to what he calls the county's "ever-growing drug problems."

