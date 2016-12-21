Tipton man killed Sunday night accident

Tipton man killed Sunday night accident

The Highway Patrol said Dillon G. Ramey, 25, Tipton, died at University Hospital, Columbia, where he had been taken by helicopter after he was hurt in a one-vehicle accident at 10:29 p.m. Sunday. Troopers said Ramey's eastbound 1997 Chevrolet S10 ran off the left side of U.S. 50 in Moniteau County, about six-tenths of a mile east of Springer Hill Road, and hit a tree.

