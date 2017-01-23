Tipton man killed in accident -
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dillon G. Ramey, 25, was driving east on U.S. Highway 50, six-tenths of a mile east of Springer Hill Road, when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
