Mid-Mo Ambulance board updated on base
Work in progress on the new California Mid-Mo Ambulance base was discussed by the Board of Directors at its Jan. 12 meeting at the district office in Tipton. According to Administrator Lee Kempf, most of the concrete has been poured.
