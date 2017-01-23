Contempt citation sought for Moniteau...

Contempt citation sought for Moniteau Library officials

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News Tribune

Even as the parties wait for Senior Judge Donald L. Barnes to rule in the Moniteau County Library lawsuit, one side wants Barnes also to find library board members in contempt. The five-page motion, filed by Jefferson City lawyer Judith Anne Willis on behalf of the city of Tipton and three western Moniteau County residents, reminds Barnes that he ordered the Moniteau County Library District officials not to spend any funds received from the payment of library taxes applicable to the district's Western Subdistrict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tipton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ivy bend (Sep '10) Jan 12 Macie 43
Dawn smith? Jan 1 Anom 3
Blazzing Saddles (Apr '14) Dec 31 Clem 9
Old mechanic shop Dec '16 Stupid Obama Bitches 17
News Schnakenberg-Stevens Engagement Nov '16 Yeahyeah 1
Old house/sanatorium on Hwy W question (Jul '13) Nov '16 Dirty Harry 31
mrs schehr (Apr '11) Oct '16 Bumper 38
See all Tipton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tipton Forum Now

Tipton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tipton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tipton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,441 • Total comments across all topics: 278,227,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC