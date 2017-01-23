Nixon appoints Jefferson City attorney as new judge in Moniteau County
Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon announced the appointment today, to fill the vacancy created with the appointment of current Associate Circuit Judge Peggy Richardson as the new, and third, circuit judge for the five-county 26th judicial circuit. Martin is a founding partner in the Jefferson City law firm, Martin & Grayson LLC, and has been with the firm since 2006.
