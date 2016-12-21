MRED website is up, running
The website for Moniteau County Regional Economic Development Council has been improved and is up and running, Chairman Mike Kelley told the board at its Dec. 14 meeting at Burgher Haus. Cliff Callis of Callis & Associates, Sedalia, gave the final presentation of his contracted work.
