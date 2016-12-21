Judge to decide library lawsuit

Judge to decide library lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: News Tribune

The lawsuit challenging the legality of the Moniteau County Library Board and the Moniteau County Library will be decided by Judge Donald Barnes after the first of the year. On Dec. 12, the parties appeared before Judge Barnes in Moniteau County Circuit Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tipton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portrait: Todd Wright is serious when it comes ... (Mar '08) Dec 21 Law Dog2 5
Old mechanic shop Dec 9 Stupid Obama Bitches 17
News Schnakenberg-Stevens Engagement Nov 28 Yeahyeah 1
Old house/sanatorium on Hwy W question (Jul '13) Nov '16 Dirty Harry 31
mrs schehr (Apr '11) Oct '16 Bumper 38
5 & 50 Drive In Oct '16 Reality Check 5
Morgan County Health Center Theft (Jul '15) Aug '16 Marcie 2
See all Tipton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tipton Forum Now

Tipton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tipton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Tipton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,714 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,746

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC