Ice causes Moniteau County accident -
A Tipton man sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 9:53 a.m. Friday in Moniteau County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, David W. Burnett, 39, was driving east on state Route W, nine-tenths of a mile east of Maupin Road, when he lost control on the ice-covered road.
