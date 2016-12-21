Ice causes Moniteau County accident -

Ice causes Moniteau County accident -

Saturday Dec 17

A Tipton man sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 9:53 a.m. Friday in Moniteau County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, David W. Burnett, 39, was driving east on state Route W, nine-tenths of a mile east of Maupin Road, when he lost control on the ice-covered road.

