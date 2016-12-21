Election filing opens

Election filing opens

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: News Tribune

City council seats are also up for election. For the city of California, a city council seat is up in Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 3. In Clarksburg, a North Ward Alderman and South Ward Alderman will be elected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tipton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portrait: Todd Wright is serious when it comes ... (Mar '08) Dec 21 Law Dog2 5
Old mechanic shop Dec 9 Stupid Obama Bitches 17
News Schnakenberg-Stevens Engagement Nov 28 Yeahyeah 1
Old house/sanatorium on Hwy W question (Jul '13) Nov '16 Dirty Harry 31
mrs schehr (Apr '11) Oct '16 Bumper 38
5 & 50 Drive In Oct '16 Reality Check 5
Morgan County Health Center Theft (Jul '15) Aug '16 Marcie 2
See all Tipton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tipton Forum Now

Tipton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tipton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Tipton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,714 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,734

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC